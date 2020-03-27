Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are investigating a shooting that killed two people Thursday afternoon downtown near Powell Street, authorities said.
Around 2:10 p.m., officers responded to a business in the first block of Cyril Magnin Street, not far from the Powell Street BART station, and found a man and a woman dead. Both died from gunshot wounds, according to police.
The city’s medical examiner’s office has identified the pair as Alex Kim, 26, and Julia Nguyen, 24, both of San Francisco.
Police have revealed few details about the case.
