REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) – Police in Redwood City have arrested a suspect in connection with an assault that occurred earlier this week.

Steven Olivarados-Santos, 30, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and making criminal threats, according to the Redwood City Police Department.

On Wednesday at 10:07 p.m., officers responded to the 24 Hour Fitness at 1050 Broadway after a man called and reported someone was trying to stab him.

Arriving officers located two men engaged in a disturbance, police said.

Police detained both men and learned Olivarados-Santos believed the victim was following him.

Olivarados-Santos confronted the victim, pulled a knife, threatened to kill the victim and chased the victim out of the parking lot, police said.

Olivarados-Santos was ultimately arrested, and officers recovered the knife brandished during the incident.

