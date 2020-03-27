VALLEJO (CBS SF) — A man with a previous murder conviction as a juvenile was arrested in Vallejo Thursday for allegedly shooting someone in the head while on the freeway police said.

Vallejo resident Davon Howes, 26, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, possession of a concealed and loaded handgun by a felon, possession of a high-capacity magazine and probation violation, according to the Vallejo Police Department.

On Thursday at 2:18 a.m., officers received a report of a shooting in the 300 block of Avian Drive.

Responding officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The man was responsive at the scene and was transported to the hospital.

The victim told investigators he was at residence when he decided to go out and get some food. After leaving the restaurant, he noticed a vehicle following him. He said the vehicle was associated with a person he had had prior conflicts with.

The victim said the vehicle followed him onto the freeway, and the victim then saw Howes roll down the passenger window, point a firearm at him and shoot him.

The victim was able to drive himself to Avian Drive, which is just east of Interstate 80, and call police. Police said the victim’s injuries were not expected to be life threatening.

Police were able to locate Howes and take him into custody.

Howes, who has a prior conviction for murder in 2009, was also on probation out of Sacramento County for domestic violence, police said.

During a search of his residence, police located a Glock pistol with an extended magazine.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.