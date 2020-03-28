



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Seven staff members and one patient at San Francisco’s Laguna Honda Hospital have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, city officials said in an update Saturday.

All are in good condition and the seven staffers include five who provide patient care, according to a release from San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

Investigations are underway to determine what contacts the staff members have had, including testing and the units where they work have been quarantined.

Laguna Honda officials warned earlier this week that they expected more cases of COVID-19 at the facility among staff and residents since the virus is spreading throughout the region.

Laguna Honda is a long-term care facility for the elderly, owned and operated by the San Francisco Department of Public Health.

On Wednesday, the facility was placed under protective quarantine until at least April 7.

On Tuesday, when officials announced that two staffers at Laguna Honda had tested positive for COVID-19, the Service Employees International Union Local 1021 urged the city to provide more personal protective equipment for all workers at the facility.

