WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Contra Costa health officials announced Saturday that a second person has died from the coronavirus in the county and the number of positive cases had grown to 151.

Officials did not release any other information about the latest fatality in regards to the victim’s age, sex and likely initial exposure to the disease.

The latest fatality raised the Bay Area death toll since the virus outbreak began more than two months ago to 38 and the total number of confirmed cases to 1,721. Only Napa, Solano and Santa Cruz counties have yet to report a fatality.

Meanwhile, county health officials were moving forward with plans to convert a section of Alhambra High in Martinez into an care facility to handle patients during the anticipated surge of coronavirus cases.

According a joint statement from the health and school officials, the county recently requested supplies from the federal government to help establish the alternative care site, which is a few blocks south of the Contra Costa Regional Medical Center.

The close proximity is important in the school site running efficiently. Health officials expect the shipment of beds, medical equipment

and other supplies to arrive within the next few days.

County Health Officer Dr. Chris Farnitano told the Contra Costa Board of Supervisors that preparations were also being made to use part of the former Los Medanos Community Hospital building in Pittsburg as another alternative care site. Part of that building now houses the county-operated Pittsburg Health Center.

County health officials said details of how these alternate care sites will operate are still being worked out. They also said more sites are likely to be identified in coming days.

“Our hope is that we won’t ever have to use these sites because of the protective actions we’ve taken, like the stay-at-home order, that will stem the tide,” the county’s statement said. “As we hope for the best, we still must prepare for the worst.”