SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Grocery shoppers may notice some remarkable changes at the checkout counter. In an effort to ramp up safety and prevent the spread of the coronavirus, some supermarkets are installing Plexiglas shields at their registers.
Officials from Save Mart Companies announced Saturday the installation of Plexiglas shields at its supermarkets. The company owns Save Mart, Food Maxx and Lucky Stores.
“Plexiglas shields serve as an added safety measure that help provide a protective space between our checkers and customers.”
In addition, Save Mart Co. plans to do more intense surface cleaning at check stands, on shopping carts and in common areas.
Save Mart operates more than 200 stores in California and Nevada. Since the coronavirus shelter-in-place, the company has taken other safety measures to address the pandemic, such as setting aside special shopping hours for seniors and high-risk shoppers.
