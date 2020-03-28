SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco police are investigating the death of a man and woman found Thursday in a locked hotel room as a possible muder-suicide.
Officers were called to the room on Cyril Magnin Street shortly after 2 p.m. and found the man and woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
The city’s medical examiner’s office has identified the pair as Alex Kim, 26, and Julia Nguyen, 24, both of San Francisco.
The homicide detail and the Office of the Medical Examiner are investigating the case and ask anyone with information to call the 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed
You must log in to post a comment.