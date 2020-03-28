FREMONT (CBS SF) — A 26-year-old Hayward man, who worked as a private tennis coach in Fremont, has been arrested on charges alleging lewd acts with one of his students, Fremont police announced Saturday.

Investigators said Sayed Kaleemuddin Amir was arrested Thursday and has been booked into Santa Rita jail on five felony counts of lewd acts with a minor.

Fremont police said detectives began investigating leads after receiving a report of alleged sexual misconduct involving Amir and a juvenile female. Officers learned that Amir was a private tennis coach and the juvenile was one of his students.

Investigators believe the alleged acts all occurred primarily within the city of Fremont.

Due to the age of the juvenile and the nature of the investigation, no further information regarding the victim will be released. The victim is a minor.

Fremont detectives were continuing to investigate the case, and although there has been no evidence of additional victims, they were continuing to pursue all leads.

If anyone has information they believe could help detectives, they are asked to please contact Senior Detective Tony Holguin at 510-790-6900 or via email Aholguin@fremont.gov. We also accept and welcome anonymous tips. To send a web tip, go to https://local.nixle.com/tip/alert/5788118 or text your tip, by typing TIP FREMONTPD followed by your short message to 888777.