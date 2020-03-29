NAPA (CBS SF) — Napa County health officials on Sunday confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total number to 12. Both patients are currently in the city of Napa.
One of the infected patients contracted the virus from travel-related exposure from another country, a county official said. The second person was exposed to a previously confirmed coronavirus case.
The two cases are not connected in any way, officials said. Both patients are in isolation and self-quarantining while health officials continue to investigate their cases.
Napa County announced its first two confirmed coronavirus cases on March 22. Until then, Napa County had been the last Bay Area county to report a confirmed coronavirus case.
