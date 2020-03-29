



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Health officials reported San Francisco’s fifth death during the current coronavirus outbreak Sunday with 32 new cases of the virus detected among those recently tested.

Officials did not report any details involving the city/county’s latest victim of the disease — the person age, gender or who they may have acquired the illness were not revealed.

San Francisco city/county saw the number of confirmed cases among its residents grow to 340 since the outbreak began more than two months ago. For the entire Bay Area, there have now been 48 deaths and 1,794 cases of the illness.

On Saturday, city officials gave an update on the most concerning source of the illness — San Francisco’s massive Laguna Honda senior living facility. Seven staff members and one resident have now tested positive for the virus.

All are in good condition and the seven staffers include five who provide patient care, according to a release from San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

Investigations are underway to determine what contacts the staff members have had, including testing and the units where they work have been quarantined.

Laguna Honda officials warned earlier this week that they expected more cases of COVID-19 at the facility among staff and residents since the virus was spreading throughout the region.

Laguna Honda is a long-term care facility for the elderly, owned and operated by the San Francisco Department of Public Health. On Wednesday, the facility was placed under protective quarantine until at least April 7.