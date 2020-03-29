



Coping During The Coronavirus Shutdown

Homeschooling During The Coronavirus: How Bay Area Parents Can Cope With The Added Responsibility

SAN FRANCISCO — With the announcement this week that San Francisco Bay Area school systems will remain shuttered until at least May, the pressure on parents who are also sheltering in place to take over the responsibility of handling their child’s education can be daunting.

Most school system have posted online links to resources, but here are also some tips to keep in mind as you juggle your roles during your daily routine. Read More

How Do You Manage Fighting Kids During A Coronavirus Lockdown? Here’s What The Experts Say

SAN FRANCISCO — As the nation shuts down and loved ones huddle to weather what may well be weeks of coronavirus-induced isolation, family tensions are rising. Like a canary in a coal mine, children are often the first to respond negatively to any strain on the family unit — so parents, don’t be surprised if your children are already fussing and fighting at levels well above their normal sibling squabbles. Read More

Good Deeds — Neighbor Helping Neighborhood

Bay Area Restaurants Step Up To Give Back During Uncertain Times Of COVID-19 Pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO — Many restaurants across the Bay Area are facing a bleak outlook during the shelter-in-place order. Some have been forced to close for good, others indefinitely. But several chefs and restaurateurs are stepping up to give to people in need, including furloughed employees and their families, and healthcare workers. The traditional “family meal,” which is the daily staff meal in the restaurant industry looks very different these days, inside the kitchen, at Michael Mina’s PABU, in the Financial District. Read More

Local Coronavirus Headlines

California Farmworkers Essential to U.S. Food Supply During Growing Coronavirus Crisis

SACRAMENTO — Salvador Calzadillas isn’t worried about catching the coronavirus when he’s picking mandarin oranges in the trees in central California. But he said the mere act of getting to the groves each day puts him and his wife, also a farmworker, at risk, and there’s nothing they can do to change that. Farmworkers, after all, can’t work from home. Read More

Health Officials Announce 5 New Coronavirus Deaths In Santa Clara County

SAN JOSE — There have been five new deaths and 17 additional positive tests among coronavirus victims in Santa Clara County in the last 24 hours, officials announced Saturday. The county has been the hardest hit by the outbreak of all the 10 Bay Area counties. With the five new deaths Saturday, there have now been 25 fatalities in Santa Clara to the virus since the outbreak began more than two months ago. The total number of confirmed cases within the county rose to 591. Read More

Health Officials Announce Contra Costa County’s 3rd Coronavirus Death

WALNUT CREEK — Contra Costa health officials updated the number of positive coronavirus cases in the county, on Saturday afternoon, to 168 and said a third person has died from COVOD-19. The new numbers were released at 1 p.m., just hours after the county announced 151 cases and 3 deaths on Saturday morning. Officials did not release any other information about the county’s latest fatality in regards to the victim’s age, sex and likely initial exposure to the disease. Read More

Health Officials Announce Two New Coronavirus Deaths In Alameda County

OAKLAND — Alameda County officials announced two new coronavirus fatalities Saturday during the deadliest day so far in the San Francisco Bay Area since the outbreak began more than two months ago. There were also five fatalities announced by Santa Clara County health officials on Saturday and a single new death in Contra Costa County. The Bay Area death toll has now soared to 46 fatalities with the number of confirmed cases climbing to 1,779. Alameda County has had 6 deaths and 240 cases. Read More

Coronavirus Cluster at SF Laguna Honda Hospital Expands to 7 Staff, 1 Patient

SAN FRANCISCO — Seven staff members and one patient at San Francisco’s Laguna Honda Hospital have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, city officials said in an update Saturday. All are in good condition and the seven staffers include five who provide patient care, according to a release from San Francisco Mayor London Breed. Read More

Hayward Plans To Test Vulnerable Homeless Population For Coronavirus

HAYWARD — One of the most vulnerable populations — the homeless — will not be overlooked when it comes to testing for COVID-19 in the city of Hayward. Hayward Fire Capt. Don Nichelson said teams of firefighters plan to visit homeless encampments where they will test those who are showing symptoms and meet testing requirements. Read More

Livermore Parks & Rec Declares State Of Emergency To Respond To Coronavirus Outbreak

LIVERMORE — The Livermore Park and Recreation District’s Board of Directors has declared a state of emergency to make it easier for the district to respond to the novel coronavirus outbreak. The board ratified the declaration at a special meeting Wednesday in response to the Alameda County Public Health Department confirming evidence of community transmission in the county. As of Saturday, Alameda County public health officials have confirmed 240 cases of the virus, including six deaths. Read More

Call For Volunteers To Bring Meals, Prescriptions To South Bay Seniors, High-Risk Residents

SANTA CLARA — Santa Clara County Helping Hands called on healthy residents Friday to volunteer to bring meals and prescriptions to local seniors and people who are immunocompromised during the novel coronavirus outbreak. The organization pairs healthy volunteers with a low risk of spreading the virus with people in high-risk demographics, offering seniors and immunocompromised people access to necessities like groceries and medications. Volunteers are also encouraged to have regular virtual check-ins with their match. Read More

Oakland’s ‘Escape Artist’ Shot This Hauntingly Beautiful Drone Video Of His City Sheltering In Place

OAKLAND — Hauntingly beautiful drone footage of Oakland’s empty streets shows just how serious people there are taking the shelter-in-place to stem the spread of coronavirus. It was shot and shared online by Kumi Rauf, a drone pilot and world travel enthusiast also known as, ‘The Escape Artist. When he’s not traveling the globe, he ferrets out the best airfares and shares them with thousands of followers on social media. A strong advocate for travel, particularly for young African Americans who may be hesitant to travel too far from home, Rauf has organized annual group tours to Ghana, Cuba, Rio, and beyond. Read More

Coronavirus Has Food Banks Using Drive-Thrus, New Assembly Lines To Prevent Cross-Contamination

SAN RAFAEL — The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing many companies to rethink the way they operate to prevent cross-contamination, including local food banks. Some believe they will actually be stronger because of it. The facility in San Rafael is normally just a warehouse; they don’t normally distribute food to people from there. But for the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank, the coronavirus has been the mother of invention. Read More

Save Mart, FoodMaxx, Luckys Add Plexiglas Shields At Registers For Safety During Coronavirus Pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO — Grocery shoppers may notice some remarkable changes at the checkout counter. In an effort to ramp up safety and prevent the spread of the coronavirus, some supermarkets are installing Plexiglas shields at their registers. Officials from Save Mart Companies announced Saturday the installation of Plexiglas shields at its supermarkets. The company owns Save Mart, Food Maxx and Lucky Stores. Read More

San Francisco Readies Moscone Center To Shelter Homeless During Coronavirus Pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco has been looking for ways to test and shelter greater numbers of people and those efforts will intensify next week. Moscone West will become a homeless shelter and the city will make a big push for more testing. The goal is to protect one vulnerable population without endangering another. Read More

Gov. Newsom, S.J. Mayor Praise State Businesses’ Cooperation in Coronavirus Battle

SUNNYVALE — California Gov. Gavin Newsom and San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo toured a Sunnyvale fuel cell manufacturer where hundreds of older ventilators are being refurbished as part of the statewide battle to contain the coronavirus outbreak. After touring the operation at Bloom Energy Saturday afternoon, the governor and the mayor addressed the media and revealed some eye-opening new statistics regarding the rapid growth of the coronavirus in the state. Read More

Born in SF, American Craft Brewers’ Future Dims As Coronavirus Spreads

SAN FRANCISCO — America’s craft brewers were headed for a rocky spell before the coronavirus pandemic. Now, many are worried their livelihoods could be doomed. In 2019, more than 300 small and independent brewers closed — the largest total in a single year. Sales at the high-overhead operations shrank as the market overflowed with competition: A record 8,000-plus breweries were scattered across the US in 2019, a fivefold increase in a decade’s time. Read More

San Francisco Bay Area Restaurants Struggle To Survive; Association Gives Bleak Estimate

SAN FRANCISCO — In one of the most famous food destinations in the world, the lights at many of San Francisco’s biggest names will be dark this weekend as the industry struggles with the coronacvirus social distancing requirements. Some have opened curbside takeout services, dishing up gourmet meals and drinks — under a state loosen of the liquor laws — in bags to patrons waiting in their cars. Read More