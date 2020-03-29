DANVILLE (CBS SF) — At least one person was killed Sunday night in a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Interstate Highway 680 just north of the El Pintado Road interchange in Danville, and all lanes of the freeway at the accident scene were closed as of 8:45 p.m., the California Highway Patrol said.
The accident was reported in the northbound lanes of I-680 at 8:13 p.m. Sunday, the CHP said.
One victim was found in the middle of the freeway, and officers were looking for a possible second person who may have been riding on the motorcycle.
Further information was not immediately available.
