DANVILLE (CBS SF) — At least one person was killed Sunday night in a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Interstate Highway 680 just north of the El Pintado Road interchange in Danville, and all lanes of the freeway at the accident scene were closed as of 8:45 p.m., the California Highway Patrol said.

The accident was reported in the northbound lanes of I-680 at 8:13 p.m. Sunday, the CHP said.

One victim was found in the middle of the freeway, and officers were looking for a possible second person who may have been riding on the motorcycle.

Further information was not immediately available.

