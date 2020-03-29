Comments
LIVERMORE (CBS SF) –One person died in a multi-vehicle, wrong-way crash on eastbound I-580 in Livermore Sunday morning.
The collision was reported about 6:20 a.m. and a Sig-alert was issued about 10 minutes later. At least five vehicles were involved and one person is dead, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Traffic remained slow for hours and the CHP advised taking exit 84 to Stanley to North First Street, then back onto 580 eastbound.
All lanes are open. Officers will continue to investigate the collision.
— CHP Dublin Area (@CHPDublin) March 29, 2020
