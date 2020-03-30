Comments
CAPITOLA (CBS SF) — A paddle boarder’s close call with a shark near Santa Cruz has resulted in several beaches being closed, according to authorities.
The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said the attack happened on March 27 as the boarder was paddling out near 38th Ave. in Capitola in the area of Opal Cliffs.
The sheriff’s office said the shark bit the paddle board, narrowly missing the boarder. A post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page showed a bite mark on the board measuring about 10 inches wide.
The boarder was not injured, and it was not clear what kind of shark was involved.
The sheriff’s office said a precaution, several beaches closed from Capitola to Sunny Cove through April 1st.
