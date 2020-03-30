



OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A car drove into a group of pedestrians in East Oakland Sunday evening, killing one of them. The driver was arrested, police said.

The collisions happened along the 5400 block of Bancroft Ave. at around 6:51 p.m., according to Oakland police. There were reports of sideshow activity nearby at around the same time.

Police have not confired whether the collision was the result of Sunday evening’s sideshow activity in at least two location in East Oakland.

Tire tracks from sideshow activity appear at the intersection of Bancroft and Fairfax in an street view image from Google Maps, taken at an unknown date.

Information on the status of the other three injured wasn’t immediately provided. The victim who died wasn’t identified.

The driver wasn’t identified and the details of what led up to the collision and their arrest weren’t immediately provided.

