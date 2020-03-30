



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — California is reporting another jump in novel coronavirus cases Monday, with 6,356 confirmed cases as of Monday morning, along with 132 deaths.

State health officials said there are now 22 public health labs testing samples for COVID-19. With increased testing, more positive cases are expected on a daily basis.

The Department of Public Health says the state has partnered with Verily’s Project Baseline to launch a community COVID-19 testing program to expand screening and testing for high-risk individuals in certain areas of the state. High-risk individuals located in Santa Clara or San Mateo counties, or within 50 miles of the cities of Riverside or Sacramento, can complete the screener to see if they qualify for testing through this program. Potential participants need internet access and a Google account.

Bay Area coronavirues total as of Monday morning:

Alameda County: 270 cases, 7 deaths (270 cases, 7 deaths at last check Sunday)

Contra Costa County: 175 cases, 3 deaths (175 cases, 3 deaths as of Sunday)

Marin County: 93 cases, 1 death (74 cases, 1 death on Sunday)

Monterey County: 36 cases, 1 death (36 cases, 1 death on Sunday)

Napa County: 14 cases (10 on Sunday)

San Francisco County: 374 cases, 6 deaths (340 cases, 5 deaths on Sunday)

San Mateo County: 309 cases, 6 deaths (277 cases, 6 deaths as of Sunday)

Santa Clara County: 646 cases, 25 deaths (646 cases, 25 deaths as of Sunday)

Santa Cruz County: 44 cases, 1 death (44 cases, 1 death on Sunday)

Solano County: 34 cases (34 on Sunday)

Sonoma County: 58 cases, 1 death (58 cases, 1 death on Sunday)

Most coronavirus cases among states:

California 6,356 cases, 132 deaths

Michigan 5,489 cases, 132 deaths

Massachusetts 4,955 cases, 48 deaths

Florida 4,950 cases, 60 deaths

Washington 4,896 cases, 204 deaths

AS of Monday morning in the U.S., there were more than 140,000 cases of COVID-19, with more than 2,500 deaths. Worldwide, there were more than 750,000 cases, with more than 35,000 deaths.