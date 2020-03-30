



BERKELEY (KPIX 5) — An East Bay man is operating a pop-up hand washing table for commuters at the North Berkeley BART station so they can stay clean and combat coronavirus. He built his own custom table with a wooden wash bowl and a selection of soaps and sanitizers.

Twenty-year-old Jordan Tallerman’s washing table is available for commuters at the North Berkeley BART station. He says people keep coming to use his sanitary service.

“Last few days, it picks up around rush hour, believe it or not, even with the quarantine going on, there’s still hundreds of people who are commuting so, I’m really here for them,” Tallerman said.

He built the custom table complete with a wooden bowl, under table drain and bottled Fuji water for the standard wash. He also offers a selection of hand sanitizers. At first, he says people are curious, but then they are grateful.

“I hadn’t washed my hands yet so this is perfect,” said Frances Coverson, who was returning from at trip to a local food market.

Tallerman says his table averages around 50 people a day. The supplies aren’t cheap, so he has set up a GoFundMe page. But so far, he’s received no donations. He’s not sure how much longer he can keep the operation up and running.

“These are uncertain times for everybody but, in a way, this whole thing, I feel, brought the community closer together so, you know, when I see people doing things for others, that inspires me to do the same thing,” he explained.