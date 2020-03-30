SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Health officials announced that two more workers at Laguna Honda, San Francisco’s sprawling senior health facility, have tested positive as the coronavirus continues to spread among staff members.
Officials said nine staff members — seven who provide patient care and two who do not — have now tested positive. Two patients have also tested positive. All were reported in good condition.
Contact investigations were currently underway, including testing, and the units have been quarantined. Testing of patients in the affected unit has been completed and staff testing was nearly completed.
The hospital has been under a protective quarantine order issued by the city on Wednesday.
Additional resources from the Department of Public Health, University of California at San Francisco and Sutter Health were “being deployed to strengthen the response.”
Laguna Honda is a long-term care facility for the elderly, owned and operated by the San Francisco Department of Public Health.
