OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Trader Joe’s has designated early store hours for seniors and disabled shoppers who may need assistance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beginning Monday, March 30, stores will dedicate the first hour to vulnerable shoppers, generally from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., store officials said in a statement.
Trader Joe’s joins several stores including Safeway and Costco that have designated special shopping hours for seniors and disabled people.
