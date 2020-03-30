



SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — California governor Gavin Newsom on Monday signed an executive order providing tax, regulatory and licensing extensions to help the state’s small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

The order provides a 90-day extension in state and local taxes, including sales tax, Newsom’s office said. The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA) will offer a 90-day extension for businesses to file tax returns and pay taxes, as long as the business files a return less than $1 million.

Governor Newsom signed an executive order that will provide tax, regulatory & licensing extensions for businesses. ➡️ 90-day extension in state & local taxes, including sales tax ➡️ Extends licensing deadlines & requirements for a number of industrieshttps://t.co/SCJaPZtQUQ — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) March 31, 2020

Small businesses will have until the end of July to file their first-quarter returns.

The order also extends the statute of limitations to file a claim for refund by 60 days to accommodate tax and fee payers.

State government workers and consumers also benefit from the order. The California Department of Motor Vehicles will limit in-person actions for the next 60 days and will begin allowing mail-in auto renewals. The state’s Department of Consumer Affairs will waive continuing education requirements for many professions for 60 days as well.

The order also extends the Office of Administrative Law’s deadlines to review regular department proposed regulations. Deadlines for job training, investigations, and adverse actions of state workers will also be extended.