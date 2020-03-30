



SANTA CLARA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Health officials in Santa Clara County on Monday confirmed a total of 202 new coronavirus cases and three new deaths from the virus.

The latest additional cases of COVID-19 raised the total number of cases in the county to 848, according to the health department’s latest coronavirus data displayed on the Santa Clara County COVID-19 dashboard. The latest deaths bring the toll for the county to 28.

Officials noted that the 202 new confirmed cases reported Monday included some results that had not previously reported been over the weekend.

“This increase reflects a reporting delay, not necessarily a significant single day increase,” the health department’s latest press statement read. “However, we expect that the overall number of confirmed cases will continue to rise as testing capacity increases.”

The latest numbers come as Bay Area health officials warned residents that the current shelter-in-place order due to the COVID-19 outbreak will be extended until at least May 1 in the coming days.

The Bay Area’s group of interconnected health departments issued the joint press release Monday morning. The release covers Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Santa Clara, San Francisco and San Mateo counties as well as the city of Berkeley.

“We have said an extension might be expected as we work together to slow the spread of the COVID-19 disease,” the joint press release read. “Additional details about the updated order will be available when it is finalized in the next day or two.”