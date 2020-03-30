Comments
Two Amtrak Capitol Corridor trains were delayed more than five hours each as the tracks were repaired. Amtrak officials said the trains
RICHMOND (CBS SF) — A train trestle fire in Richmond on Sunday evening forced the closure of the Union Pacific Railroad tracks until early Monday morning, according to railroad officials.
The blaze was first reported at about 6:50 p.m., Union Pacific spokesman Tim McMahan said. Fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze by 8 p.m.
According to McMahan, fire crews inspected the trestle and cleared it for rail traffic by 2:12 a.m. Monday.
Two Amtrak Capitol Corridor trains were delayed more than five hours each as the tracks were repaired. Amtrak officials said the trains
continued on their journeys when the tracks were cleared for traffic.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.