SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — Teachers in a South San Jose school district have developed some creative strategies to bridge the technological divide as they scramble to shift from classroom to online learning.

“I’m still scrambling,” said teacher Sheila Saunders with the Union School District.

When the shelter-in-place order went into effect and Noddin Elementary School closed its doors, Saunders set up a makeshift classroom in her basement. Each day, Saunders teleconferences with students, walking them through the day’s assignment.

“As soon as we knew what was going to be happening, I’ve been working a lot since then just trying to make sure I got everything started for my students,” Saunders says. She says the school district provided teachers with two week’s worth of online lesson plans for students as teachers made the transition to online learning.

Additionally, Saunders say the school district provided free laptops and tablets for any students who needed them. She acknowledges that internet access — slow and unreliable connections — remain a challenge for some students and teachers alike.



“We have several teachers who are struggling with bandwidth issues,” said Saunders. “And even though I have very good, reliable myself, I’ve been very fortunate. I still have issues.”



Parents say the results of the sudden shift to online learning have been somewhat uneven. Some teachers have incorporated video chats and teleconferences into their lessons while others have principally used email and online messaging.



But given the extraordinary circumstances, most parents give the district’s efforts to keep kids learning, engaged and connected high marks.



“The academics are on par with what they have been doing in the classroom,” says Anke Schumann, the mother of a fourth grader at Noddin. “However, I wish they would add a little more interactivity between the student and the teacher and amongst the students.”