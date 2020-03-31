SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A Santa Rosa Police Department detective has died from health complications after contracting COVID-19, the department announced Tuesday.
Detective Marylou Armer previously tested positive for coronavirus and succumbed to the illness on Tuesday. Armer was a longtime veteran of the SRPD, serving for the past 20 years. She was
most recently assigned to the department’s Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Team.
“Our hearts are with the family and Detective Armer will be deeply missed,” Santa Rosa police chief Rainer Navarro said in a statement.
The department did not release any further details on Tuesday as they continue to process the loss of their “SRPD family member.”
SRPD has issued public updates regarding COVID-19 testing within the department, which can be viewed at srcity.org/610/Emergency-Information.
Five Santa Rosa police officers have tested positive for COVID-19 as of March 27, according to the site’s data.
