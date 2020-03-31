VACAVILLE (CBS SF) – The California Highway Patrol has released a sketch of a person of interest in a fatal shooting on Interstate Highway 80 in Vacaville in June.
The CHP said they received information from the public that led to the sketch of the person of interest in the homicide of Robert Marques around 6 p.m. on June 15 on Highway 80 at the Orange Drive off-ramp.
The person of interest was following Marques’ truck in a 2015 or newer dark gray or black Toyota Prius with a “712” in its license plate moments before Marques was killed, according to the CHP.
Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call CHP detectives at (707) 917-4491 or email 30specialinvestigations@chp.ca.gov.
