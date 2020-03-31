SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — A man and a woman have been arrested in a gang-related shooting in San Mateo that left two people injured, including one in critical condition.

The shooting happened late evening on March 27 in the area of Rogell Ave. and N. Kingston St. just south of Coyote Point. San Mateo police said officers found two gunshot victims, one who had been shot in the head and another who had been shot in the buttocks.

Investigators determined the shooting was a targeted, gang-related attack, according to police. The investigation led detectives to a home on the 1200 block of Monte Diablo Ave., about four blocks south of the shooting.

On Monday at about 10:15 a.m., a SWAT team served a search warrant and detectives questioned several people about the shooting. San Mateo residents Nathan Rodriguez, 32, and Karla Rodriguez, 31, were identified as suspects and were arrested.

Nathan Rodriguez was charged with attempted murder and assault with a firearm, while Karla Rodriguez was charged with being an accessory. The relationship between the two suspects was not immediately known.

The investigation is still active and anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact Sgt. Lee Violett at (650) 522-7662 or by email at lviolett@cityofsanmateo.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted to http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling (650) 522-7676.