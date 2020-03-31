



KLAMATH, Del Norte County (CBS SF) — A minimum-security inmate from Solano County, Lester Jackson, walked away from a firefighting prison camp in Northern California Tuesday and was being sought.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) said Jackson, 30, escaped from the Alder Conservation Camp in Del Norte County which borders the state of Oregon.

Alder houses about 110 minimum-security inmates who perform conservation projects and battle wildfires in Humboldt and Del Norte Counties.

The CDCR said Jackson was discovered missing during an inmate count at around 8:50 a.m. Tuesday, which is during the morning meal time. He was last seen at about 7:15 a.m. wearing gray sweat pants.

Jackson is described as a black male, 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has brown eyes, long black hair worn in dreadlocks, a mustache and a short beard.

CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety, Cal Fire, the California Highway Patrol and local law enforcement agencies were assisting in the search.

Jackson was convicted in Solano County in 2011 for second-degree robbery, false imprisonment and carjacking and given an 11 year, 10-month sentence. He was scheduled to be paroled in June.

Anyone who sees Jackson should call 911 or contact law enforcement authorities immediately. Anyone having knowledge of Jackson’s whereabouts should contact the CCC Watch Commander at (530) 257-2181, extension 4173.

The CDCR said since 1977, 99% of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.