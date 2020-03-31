SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A 22-year-old woman was shot and injured as she came out of a store in San Francisco’s Visitacion Valley neighborhood on Monday afternoon, police said.
The shooting was reported at 2:52 p.m. in the area of Sunnydale Avenue and Hahn Street.
The woman had exited the store when someone in an SUV shot multiple rounds in her direction. She was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening, according to police.
No arrest had been made in the case as of Tuesday morning. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.
