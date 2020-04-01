BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Two people were arrested and a third was being sought after a hit-and-run crash in Berkeley, according to police and a published report.

Berkeley police said streets were blocked in the area of Ashby Avenue, Mabel Street, Burnett Street and San Pablo Avenue at 9:49 a.m. and were looking for a suspect who fled the scene. Berkeleyside reported the police were responding to a hit-and-run crash.

Berkeley police spokesman Ofc. Byron White told Berkeleyside that a witness saw a motorist “driving recklessly” and plow into a pickup truck.

It was not immediately clear whether the pickup was moving or parked.

Several people fled from the suspect vehicle and police detained two of them, but were not able to find another person who fled, Berkeleyside reported.

Police said officers concluded their search for the hit-and-run suspect just before 10:15 a.m.

No suspects were immediately identified and there was no word of any injuries.