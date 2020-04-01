SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco health officials announced Wednesday a new coronavirus death and 37 additional positive tests for the virus including a 10th staffer at the city’s massive Laguna Honda senior care facility.

While they did not release any additional details surrounding the city’s latest virus victim, the fatality did raise the local death toll to 7 and the 10-county Bay Area’s to 64.

The city/county now has had 434 confirmed cases — the second highest number in the Bay Area — since the outbreak began in January. As of Wednesday morning, there have been 2,533 confirmed cases region-wide.

In a news release, health officials said the newest positive test elevated the number of confirmed cases at Laguna Honda to 12 — 10 were staff members and two are residents. Of staff, seven were in patient-care positions and three were not. All 12 people were reported to be in good condition.

“We expect more cases of COVID-19 in the Laguna Honda community, among staff and residents, because the virus is now spreading throughout the Bay Area,” the health department said in its Wednesday statement.

It was a warning echoing what San Francisco Mayor London Breed said at a Tuesday news conference.

“From the very beginning, we’ve been extremely concerned about the potential for outbreaks in congregate living situations, especially locations with vulnerable populations like Laguna Honda, which is why our early actions were to restrict visitors from these locations,” Breed said. “We have seen outbreaks in similar situations in other locations and we know that immediate action is needed to prevent the worst possible outcomes.

Since March 26, the Department of Public Health has tested 158 staff and 54 residents for the virus. Among the 54 residents, two have tested positive, 51 negative, and one result was still pending.

Among the 158 staff, two have tested positive and 156 have tested negative. 25 more staff tests were underway. Additionally, 35 staff at LHH were tested by their health care providers, independently of DPH, and seven staff tested positive.