



HAYWARD (CBS SF) — Approximately ten percent of the over 1,300 people tested at the free coronavirus testing site in Hayward returned positive results during the first week of screening, according to officials.

The city of Hayward’s COVID-19 testing center returned 130 positive results for the new coronavirus infection, according to laboratory results. Officials said a total of 1324 people were tested during the first seven days of operation.

The testing center at Hayward Fire Station #7 on 28270 Huntwood Avenue first started testing prospective patients on March 23 and is being operated in a partnership between the Hayward Fire Department and Avellino Lab of Menlo Park.

Last week, the center was forced to turn many people away as organizers continued to refine their methods to process the maximum number of test samples and best serve the public.

Officials said the results were reported to the individual tested and/or their primary care physician in addition to local public health authorities in the person’s county of residence. The results are being added to counties’ daily positive case updates as well as being reported to the state and then to the federal Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The testing center is free and open to members of the general public regardless of where they live or immigration status. No doctor referral is required, but individuals must be symptomatic for COVID-19 and have a fever over 100 degrees to qualify for the test. Qualifying symptoms include cough and shortness of breath.

The center is scheduled to operate from 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays or until the number of tests available for the day is exhausted. The center is closed on Mondays. First-responders and health-care workers can make advance appointments to be tested by calling the Hayward COVID-19 hotline at (510) 583-4949.

For more information about COVID-19 and how Hayward is responding to the pandemic, go online to the Hayward COVID-19 updates webpage.