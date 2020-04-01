



FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — All 850 passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship have completed their federal coronavirus quarantine at Travis Air Force Base and have departed, federal health officials said Wednesday.

The passengers arrived at the Fairfield site on March 9 and received daily screenings for COVID-19 symptoms and basic medical care for other health conditions. Each passenger was offered COVID-19 testing.

Passengers who tested positive were transferred to other non-military facilities to be taken care of by federal medical staff. If their symptoms worsened during that time, they were transferred to area hospitals.

As of last Sunday, 13 passengers tested positive for COVID-19; 62 tests results were pending.

Those quarantined at Travis AFB received meals and got to engage in “quarantine-appropriate activities,” officials said.

“We can’t overstate how much the cooperation and engagement of our federal, state, and local partners helped us meet this enormous challenge. Supporting the quarantine for these passengers assisted in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and with protecting the American public,” said Dr. Robert Kadlec, HHS Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR).

“A tremendous thank you goes to DoD and their outstanding staff at each installation. We are also grateful for the support received from local hospitals where seriously ill passengers were treated, as well as the healthcare providers who took care of them.”

Aside from the Dept. Of Health and Human Services, other federal agencies provided staff and resources to the quarantine effort at Travis AFB, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Dept. of Defense, the Dept. of Veterans Affairs, the Dept. of State, the U.S. Marshals Service as well as state health departments.