DUBLIN (CBS SF) — A coyote bit a five-year-old girl at Dublin Hills Regional Park Wednesday afternoon, sending her to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, East Bay Regional Park District officials said.
The girl was with her family at the park when the attack happened at around 2:22 p.m. EBRPD officials are working with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to try to identify and capture the coyote.
The girl was transported to UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland.
The park off the side of Interstate 580 is currently closed as officials investigate the incident.
