SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — One of two people shot in San Mateo in what police call a gang-related shooting has died of his injuries, according to police.
The victim had been in critical condition after being shot in the head on March 27 in the area of Rogell Ave. and N. Kingston St. just south of Coyote Point. A second shooting victim was listed in stable condition.
San Mateo police said the 22-year old victim succumbed to his injuries Tuesday night at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.
A San Mateo married couple, Nathan Rodriguez, 32, and Karla Rodriguez, 31, were arrested in the shooting, which police say was a targeted gang-related attack. Nathan Rodriguez was originally charged with attempted murder and assault with a firearm, while Karla Rodriguez was charged with being an accessory.
The couple were arrested Monday after SWAT officers served a search warrant at a home a few blocks from the shooting.
The investigation is still active and anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact Sgt. Lee Violett at (650) 522-7662 or by email at lviolett@cityofsanmateo.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted to http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling (650) 522-7676.
