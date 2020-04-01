PLEASANTON (KPIX 5) — While many people in the Bay Area have been furloughed or had their hours cut because of the coronavirus pandemic, there are other companies in the Bay Area on a hiring binge.

Because so many are sheltering at home, there is a new demand for jobs having to do with home delivery.

The U.S. Postal Service is hiring entry-level positions to keep up with the massive increase in package volume. Amazon is adding to its workforce opening up 100,000 new and part time jobs. Some have advertised to start within a week with no resume or previous work experience.

Grocery stores including Safeway, Andronico’s, Vons, and Pak ‘N Save have been hiring. Also spotted: a hiring sign today at the CVS store in Pleasanton.

Christopher Hollinger with Nelson Staffing says there are jobs out there to be found.

“Not so much hospitality, but there are a number of growing number of companies in this area that are seeing a substantial spike just because they are essential lines of business,“ said Hollinger.

Recruiters say for other positions, the approach to job hunting is the same as its ever been.

“It’s not a passive approach . It’s very much managing your daily game plan The evening before getting a plan together . Making sure you have a good network of people that you can connect with in terms of your approach,” said Connie Garske with Garske Global Executive Search. “Make sure you have a good, compelling script.”

As for where some of these positions are? Hollister said, “We are looking at some merchandise roles in the East Bay, marketing and associates in the Tri-Valley, customer service roles in the Tri-Valley.“

Job candidates should be prepared to do the job interview online from home during this shelter-in-place, so get your technology up to speed.