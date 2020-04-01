



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The San Francisco Police Department on Wednesday released the name of a man who allegedly shot a neighbor through his front door in the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood on Monday.

Officers responded to an apartment building in the 100 block of Eddy Street around 9:25 p.m. Monday after receiving a report of the shooting. In the building, they found a 53-year-old man in his apartment with a gunshot wound in his leg.

According to police, the victim went to the suspect’s apartment to discuss ongoing loud noises in the apartment. The suspect allegedly shot the victim when he knocked on the door. The victim was transported to a hospital to be treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.

Police identified the suspect as 60-year-old Ronnell Vines and arrested him without incident. Vines was booked into San Francisco County Jail.

San Francisco police continue to investigate the case and are calling for cooperation with members of the public who may have more information. People can call the department’s 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text tips to the department at TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.”

