



By Dave Pehling

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Organizers of annual East Bay punk festival the Burger Boogaloo on Thursday announced that, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the upcoming eleventh anniversary edition of the fest was being rescheduled for Halloween weekend with the previously announced line-up intact.

The planners behind the popular yearly garage-punk celebration held every July in Oakland’s Mosswood Park posted the news on its social media accounts Thursday morning. Previously announced headliners Bikini Kill and Circle Jerks, perennial host John Waters and the rest of the performers scheduled to appear will be playing the new October 31 and November 1 dates, according to the festival’s co-producers, SoCal punk imprint Burger Records and Bay Area rock promoters Total Trash Productions.

The Burger Boogaloo has established a reputation for presenting legendary acts each year with such headliners as Devo, Iggy Pop, The Damned and last year’s closers The Jesus and Mary Chain topping the bill in the past. Pioneering ’90s riot grrl band Bikini Kill will be playing its first Bay Area concert in 25 years since getting back together earlier this year, while LA punk veterans Circle Jerks have not played live since going on hiatus in 2011.

The festival co-produced by SoCal punk imprint Burger Records and Bay Area rock promoters Total Trash Productions will once again be hosted by iconic film director John Waters. In addition to the aforementioned headliners, Belgian rocker Plastic Bertrand (who scored an international hit with “Ça plane pour moi” in 1977), iconic SF punk group Flipper fronted by Jesus Lizard/Scratch Acid singer David Yow, famed SF queercore punks Pansy Division and LA punk pioneer Alice Bag. More acts will be announced in the coming weeks. Additional information can be found on the Burger Boogaloo website.

Tickets for the two-day festival are already on sale, ranging in price from $59 for single-day general admission to $199 for a two-day VIP pass.