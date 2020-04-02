



FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — Solano County health officials reported the first death of a resident from the novel coronavirus on Thursday. The patient was at least 85 years old, recently traveled out of the country and had “multiple severe underlying health conditions.”

Public health officials said they aren’t releasing additional data about the patient, such as exact age, city of residence or gender.

“Solano Public Health extends our deepest condolences to the patient’s loved ones in the wake of this tragedy,” said county Health Officer Bela Matyas, M.D., M.P.H.

“We strongly recommend that all Solano County residents, workers, students, and visitors take the necessary precautions to protect themselves against the novel coronavirus. Solano Public Health will continue to work with local, state, federal and community partners to prevent future cases and educate those in Solano County about how to avoid contracting COVID-19.”

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 61 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. More than two thirds (69%) of those cases are individuals aged 19-64. Nearly one third of the cases are older than 65 years old.

Solano County earlier in the week, along with the other Bay Area counties, extended their stay-at-home order through the end of April to further encourage social distancing and to help flatten the curve of coronavirus spread.