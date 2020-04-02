HALF MOON BAY (CBS SF) – A man was arrested Tuesday for a stabbing near the Naomi Partridge Trail in Half Moon Bay, San Mateo County sheriff’s officials said Wednesday.
Shawn Hansen, 39, of Half Moon Bay, was arrested shortly after a citizen reported the stabbing at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.
When deputies responded and located Hansen, they apparently found him with a knife. Deputies looked for the victim but were unable to find them until Wednesday when deputies followed up on their investigation.
On Tuesday, deputies arrested Hansen on suspicion of public intoxication and added assault with a deadly weapon on Wednesday after locating the victim.
The victim’s injuries were not considered life-threatening. Hansen was in the county jail Wednesday. Anyone with information about Hansen is asked to get in touch with Detective Gordon Currie at (650) 363-4051 or at gcurrie@smcgov.org.
