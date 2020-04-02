Comments
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A man was shot to death late Thursday afternoon in Oakland’s Frank Ogawa Plaza near City Hall, police said.
Dispatchers at 4:29 p.m. got calls about a possible shooting in the 200 block of Frank Ogawa Plaza.
Officers went there and located a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police. Firefighters and paramedics also responded but the man died.
Police are investigating the shooting and are not providing any more details now, police said.
