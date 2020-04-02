VACAVILLE (CBS SF) — An early morning pursuit of a stolen vehicle suspect in San Francisco came to end Thursday in an officer-involved shooting in a Vacaville field, authorities said.

According to Vacaville police, they were alerted by the California Highway Patrol around 1:30 a.m. of a high-speed pursuit coming toward them on I-80 of a stolen mini-van suspect out of San Francisco.



Photo by Nicholas Wilson

Officers responded, deploying spike strips when the mini-vanexited onto Alamo Dr. and continued on Vacaville city streets. With patrol cars in pursuit and a CHP helicopter overhead, the driver fled into a residential neighborhood near Edwin Dr. and Elmira Rd.

Vacaville police said that was where an officer opened fire on the vehicle, but the driver continued towards a rural area near McCrory Rd. and Meridian Rd.

The suspect’s bullet-riddled mini-van then slammed into a drainage ditch and became disabled. The suspect then ran into an open field where the second officer opened fire.

The suspect — an adult male — was struck several times and transported to Kaiser Hospital in Vacaville. He was conscious and breathing, but has since been taken into surgery.

Vacaville police said the suspect was in critical but stable condition. The investigation was ongoing.