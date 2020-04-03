



REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — There have been three more coronavirus-related deaths in San Mateo County, health officials reported Friday; the 13 total deaths in the county are the second-most in the Bay Area after Santa Clara County.

Total cases in the county increased to 486, 33 more than the previous day, according to county health officials. On Thursday, San Mateo County announced 75 additional COVID-19 cases.

County health officials have joined with other Bay Area counties to offer new guidance on face coverings, recommending people cover their mouth and nose while out in public.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

“In addition to shelter-in-place and social distancing requirements, wearing a mask in public is an important tool to stop the community spread of this disease,” said San Mateo County health officer Dr. Scott Morrow, in a prepared statement. “People with no or mild symptoms may have coronavirus and not know it. Wearing face coverings helps protect others from exposure.”

It is believed the county’s 486 cases are a small portion of the actual number of cases, and the cases will continue to rise as more people are tested.

On Wednesday, state health officials said more than 92,000 COVID-19 tests had been administered but results were still pending from nearly 60,000 of them.