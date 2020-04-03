SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Santa Clara County has identified and provided housing for every known homeless person who has tested positive for COVID-19, county officials said Friday.

174 “vulnerable community members” have been placed in a homeless shelter or other housing and 215 more people will be placed in similar housing in the coming days.

“Every homeless person who has tested positive for COVID-19 now has shelter,” the county said in a statement.

The movement of homeless people into shelters where they can properly self-isolate has been led by the county’s Office of Supportive Housing, spearheaded by director Ky Le as part of the county’s Emergency Operations Center.

Santa Clara County is also working with the Silicon Valley Community Foundation, Desination: Home and the city of San Jose to provide shelter to the homeless during the pandemic.

“We have led the region in addressing homelessness and the housing challenges facing our community,” said county Supervisor Dave Cortese. “I commend the County’s Office of Supportive Housing for ensuring that every COVID-positive member of community is off the streets.”

Homeless individuals are identified by the county’s nonprofit partners, The Valley Homeless Healthcare Program and Gardner Health Services. These organizations help screep people who have three or more of the underlying health conditions outlined by the CDC that categorizes them as “high-risk” for contracting COVID-19.

The high-risk individuals are prioritized for shelter.

Other accomplishments the county has listed in regards to housing the homeless during the pandemic are keeping all shelters open 24/7, opening the county Fairgrounds to help shelter people, and delivering 105 trailers from the state of California to help shelter the homeless.