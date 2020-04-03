



SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A solemn procession of patrol cars from across California wound its way through the North Bay Friday, honoring Santa Rosa Police Detective Marylou Armer who was among those who died from the coronavirus this week.

Armer, who lived in American Canyon, previously tested positive for coronavirus and succumbed to the illness on Tuesday. She was a longtime veteran of the SRPD, serving for the past 20 years. She was most recently assigned to the department’s Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Team.

Her death is the first line of duty death of a police officer in California to be associated with the disease.

“Our hearts are with the family and Detective Armer will be deeply missed,” Santa Rosa police chief Rainer Navarro said in a statement.

At a department City Hall press conference on April 1, fellow officers remembered Armer as someone who cared greatly about her community.

“This is a tragic event,” said Stephen Bussell, a 20-year colleague of Armer. “It hurts.”

Police Chief Ray Navarro added: “I just can’t remember a day that I saw her when she didn’t have a smile on her face.”

In a statement, Gov. Gavin Newsom also offered his condolences to Armer’s family. She is survived by her husband and daughter.

“Jennifer and I are terribly saddened to learn of Detective Armer’s untimely death,” Newsom said. “Amid the current fight against COVID-19, Detective Armer selflessly and courageously served her community and the people of California. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, colleagues and members of the Santa Rosa community as they mourn her loss.

SRPD has issued public updates regarding COVID-19 testing within the department, which can be viewed at srcity.org/610/Emergency-Information.

Five Santa Rosa police officers have tested positive for COVID-19 as of March 27, according to the site’s data.