EL CERRITO (CBS SF) — The El Cerrito del Norte BART station has been reopened after it was forced to temporarily close when a person on the tracks was hit by a train early Friday afternoon, the transit agency said.

The person, who was hit by a Warm Springs-bound train at about 12:36 p.m. on Friday, has been removed from the tracks and taken to a hospital to be treated, BART spokesman Chris Filippi said.

The medical emergency prompted BART to close the El Cerrito del Norte station and temporarily halt service between that station and the Richmond station, according to Filippi.

The SFBARTAlert Twitter account posted about the incident at 12:49 p.m.

BART service has stopped between Richmond and El Cerrito Plaza due to a major medical emergency at El Cerrito del Norte. Expect major delays in service on the Richmond line in all directions. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) April 3, 2020

It also disrupted service on the Richmond line in all directions.

Filippi said there are still residual delays on the Richmond line but BART is now in the process of restoring regular service on that line.

The SFBARTAlert Twitter account posted that service had been restored shortly before 2 p.m. No information was available about the condition of the person struck by the BART train.