FREMONT (CBS SF) — Four teens have been arrested for allegedly going on a crime spree that included vandalizing an American High School classroom and committing several residential burglaries, authorities announced late Thursday night.

Fremont police investigators said that at around 5:39 p.m. on April 1st, officers responded to Ballantine Pl. and Tamayo St. on a report of suspicious subjects in the neighborhood.

Residents called about a group who they believed were attempting to break into homes. Witnesses told police they had observed the group trying to get into the yards of their neighbors.

When officers arrived on ­scene, they immediately detained four juveniles — ages 15, 16, 17, and 17 — and also located an unloaded semi-automatic firearm near a backpack that the group had discarded.

Officers were able to also linked the juveniles to a major burglary of American High School earlier that morning.

Investigators said construction crews arrived at the school to find the group vandalizing a classroom. The group fled the scene as officers were responding.

When officers examined the damaged classroom, they found the group had set a fire and punctured numerous holes into the walls, pulled a projector from the ceiling and poured glue all over the exterior.

Further investigation linked the four to a series of residential burglaries and attempt burglaries in the Centerville District on March 31st. The group was also allegedly involved in a large fight on the same day in the area of Chapel Way and Bay St.

All four juveniles were interviewed and released to their parents with officers requesting criminal charges for several counts of burglary, attempt burglary, possession of a firearm, and vandalism.