



FREMONT (CBS SF) — Fremont will be opening a COVID-19 coronavirus testing site on Friday, city officials announced Thursday.

The site, which will be located at the Fremont Fire Tactical Training Center at 7200 Stevenson Blvd., will provide an opportunity for the sick, first responders and front-line healthcare personnel with suspected recent exposures of the virus to be tested for free, city officials said.

There will be a two-step screening process to be tested. The person must have a fever of higher than 100 degrees and be symptomatic for COVID-19.

Symptoms for COVID-19 include cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest and other respiratory symptoms.

After the initial screening process, individuals who meet the testing criteria will be administered the test, which will include swabbing of the nasal cavities and the back of the throat.

A referral from a medical doctor will not be required to be screened.

Testing at the site will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., will be organized using a drive-thru system, and no walk-up tests will be permitted. Individuals seeking to be tested will be asked to remain inside their vehicle.

