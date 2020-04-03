



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — With the elaborate planned sesquicentennial celebration for San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park put on indefinite hold by the coronavirus pandemic, organizers have announced a “virtual concert series” that will launch on April 4th.

That day was when the official kickoff party for the park’s 150th anniversary was scheduled to take place. It was to have included the grand opening of a 150-foot observation wheel.

The wheel will still eventually be installed at the park’s Music Concourse area, the plaza outside the de Young Museum, the California Academy of Sciences and the Japanese Tea Garden.

It will feature 35 fully-enclosed gondolas, capable of fitting six passengers. The public celebration was officially put on hold on March 10 as the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic became clear.

The official website for the Golden Gate Park sesquicentennial celebration has a post on it’s home page inviting visitors to come to the site at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 4, for the launch of park’s virtual concert series.

The SF Parks Alliance tweeted on Friday afternoon that the free series would kick off with performances by Boz Scaggs from one of his Hardly Strictly Bluegrass appearances and Metallica, who have appeared at the annual Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival twice as headliners.

Golden Gate Park will celebrate its 150th birthday tomorrow with the joy of music in the outdoors. The free virtual concert series launches with music from legendary performers #BozScaggs and @Metallica! Tune in tomorrow, 4/4 beginning at 9am at https://t.co/19nUWYCdC1 #ggp150 pic.twitter.com/eFosZ4OpEp — SF Parks Alliance (@SFParksAlliance) April 3, 2020

The 150th Anniversary celebration scheduled for April 4 is being rescheduled for an undetermined date later this year.