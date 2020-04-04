VALLEJO (CBS SF) — A gunman opened fire on a Vallejo family as they sat in their car in the Springstowne Shopping Center parking lot Friday evening, wounding a father and a 4-year-old child, according to police.
Vallejo police said they received 911 calls reporting the shooting in the parking lot at around 6:32 p.m.
Arriving officers found an adult male victim and a 4-year-old child suffering from at least one non-life threatening gunshot wound. Medical personnel also quickly responded, treating the victims at the scene and transporting them to the hospital. Their conditions were not known early Saturday.
Investigators said the male victim was in the car with his wife and three children. Upon parking in the lot, the suspect or suspects came up and fired several rounds into the vehicle, striking the father and his 4 year-old child.
The motive for the shooting was not immediately known. No description of the shooter or shooters has been released.
Anyone with information about the shooting is requested to contact Detective Terry Schillinger at 707-648-4278 or Detective Kevin Rose at 707-651-7146.
You must log in to post a comment.