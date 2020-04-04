FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — Two men in their 20s were wounded Friday evening in what authorities believe may have been a gang-related shooting in a Fairfield neighborhood, authorities said.
Fairfield police responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection at Dover and East Tabor avenues at around 5:20 p.m.
Arriving officers, discovered two men suffering from gunshot wounds. A 21-year-old male was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening
injuries to the head. The second victim, age 20, was hospitalized with moderate injuries that are not considered life threatening.
A firearm was recovered at the scene, but no suspects have been identified yet, police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Investigations Bureau at (707) 428-7600.
